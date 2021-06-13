Loki Director Kate Herron Wants to Make a Spider-Man Movie

✖

If Loki director Kate Herron gets her way, she'll get her hands on the Spider-Man franchise someday. On the press tour for the Tom Hiddleston-starring series this week, the filmmaker made sure to point out she's quite the fan of Tom Holland's Peter Parker.

"I'm a massive Spider-Man fan," Herron told The Playlist. "That would be a dream of mine. I think Tom Holland is fantastic and I've really been enjoying his version of the character."

Herron directed all six episodes of Loki, which debuted this past Wednesday. Marvel's Spider-Man franchise continues with Spider-Man: No Way Home this December, the third film from Jon Watts in the joint franchise between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures. After that, Watts is leading the charge on the outfit's Fantastic Four reboot, so the director's chair is wide open should the Spidey franchise choose to continue.

Shortly after Herron's Spider-Man aspirations started to circulate, the director took to her Twitter feed to throw her full support behind Watts and his vision for No Way Home.

"Moment of anxiety vomit when I saw this," Herron wrote. "I love Jon Watts and what he's doing with Spider-Man and his movie Cop Car is dynamite. Just always liked the character tbh. Very content with my lot."

Moment of anxiety vomit when I saw this. I love Jon Watts and what he’s doing with Spider-Man & his movie COP CAR is dynamite. Just always liked the character tbh. Very content with my lot 💚 https://t.co/YsE10USJou — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 12, 2021

Herron's also listed as an executive producer on Loki alongside head writer Michael Waldron, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonson, Stephen Broussard, and Tom Hiddleston. The first episode of Loki is now streaming on Disney+ while Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

