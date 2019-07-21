Loki Disney+ Logo Revealed at SDCC

Well, Marvel Studios certainly made the most triumphant return to Hall H imaginable on Saturday night. After taking 2018 off to keep Avengers: Endgame plans at a minimum, Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel came back this year with a jam-packed presentation that revealed a ton of secrets about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That included details about the various Marvel shows coming to the Disney+ streaming service – which will be a part of the MCU.

One such show is Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston reprising his role from the Marvel movies. The first details for Loki were unveiled at the panel, confirming that the show will follow the version of Loki that steals the tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, causing an alternate universe. Not only that, but Marvel also unveiled the official logo for the series, and it’s just as crazy as you’d expect given the premise.

You can take a look at the logo for Loki below!

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ LOKI, an original series with Tom Hiddleston. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/lDqAWtIE0u — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

Loki will be the third Marvel TV series to be released on Disney+, following The Falcon and Winter Soldier and Wandavision. After that trio, the only other series that has been announced is Hawkeye, which features Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton teaching young archer Kate Bishop how to be a hero without super powers. (As comic readers know, Bishop will eventually end up taking the Hawkeye mantle from her mentor.)

While these shows are getting fans all sort of excited, they still aren’t slated to arrive for some time. Falcon and Winter Soldier arrives in the fall of 2020, while Wandavision, Loki, and Hawkeye all premiere in 2021. The Disney+ service itself will debut later this year.

This Loki series will mark the seventh time that Hiddleston will play the character in the MCU. He co-starred in all three Thor films alongside Chris Hemsworth and appeared in three of the four Avengers films (Age of Ultron being the odd title out).

Are you looking forward to the Loki TV series? What other future Marvel projects have you excited? Let us know in the comments!