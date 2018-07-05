Loki Episode 5 May Have Just Connected To Ant-Man & The Wasp

✖

Loki fans think there’s some Ant-Man and The Wasp Easter Eggs in the latest episode of the series. “Journey Into Mystery” saw Tom Hiddleston and Sylvie battle their way out of the void. But, the end of the hour saw the final episode begin to take shape as they gazed upon a city floating in another dimension. A lot of the fandom immediately leaped to the Quantum Realm teased at the end of the last Ant-Man adventure. These sorts of logical guesses will continue throughout Phase 4. No big threat has been established yet, so Kang the Conqueror is on everyone’s minds. He’s scheduled to appear in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Toss in that fact along with the TVA’s sordid history with the time villain and it’s easy to see why fans are pointing toward this development so quickly. Check out what that tiny city looked like down here.

In The Wakanda Files, a handy MCU guide and lore book that was released last year, Tony Stark explains the Quantum Realm in some emails to Professor Hulk. Both men marvel at what these discoveries could mean for their efforts to restore half of life on Earth.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

"Input/output device intended to track the trajectory of an entity through quantum spacetime and assist in proper navigation," Stark wrote. "Data from a geometric sliding positioning on the Möbius strip is transmitted and constantly pinged back to the home computing device. The server can then process that data and realign the trajectory of the traveler as necessary. Think of it like time machine auto-pilot. Just set the coordinates and go."

During that same bit of correspondence, Iron Man tosses out the theory that time travel could lead to branching realities. "This kind of theoretical science shouldn't even be testable, let alone presented in a successful simulated system," Stark continued.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

He also mentioned, "I find myself re-reading Deutch's ‘Quantum mechanics near closed timelike lines’ just to make sure I haven't missed anything. Using this model, altering events of the past could never affect the continuous loop. Though, it could create tangential split-timelines, but let's not worry about that for the time being."

Do you think the castle in Loki is part of the Quantum Realm?