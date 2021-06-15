Kang: Here's How Jonathan Majors Could Look in Loki Debut

✖

Sooner or later, Kang the Conqueror is going to arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's not another Mephisto situation fueled by speculation, the character has been cast with Jonathan Majors having been tapped to play the role. Thanks to the time-bending plot of Loki, some have suggested the character could make his live-action debut in the series, and fans are going wild.

Take A-list Instagram fan artist @venomhology, as an example. Monday morning, the Instagrammer released a new piece featuring Majors' likeness on Kang's comic-accurate costume. To fit in with Loki, @venomhology then added a retro coat for a complete look. If we're being honest, this take on Kang could totally be seen at the Time Variance Authority. See the piece for yourself below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙑𝙀𝙉𝙊𝙈𝙃𝙊𝙇𝙊𝙂𝙔 (@venomhology)

In addition to Majors already having been cast, Loki features Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in a starring role, a character long associated with Kang in the Marvel source material. Furthermore, the Time-Keepers are partially responsible for giving the long-time Avengers villain the gift of immortality.

"It was really interesting to go unstitch the character development of Dark World, Ragnarok, Infinity War, and it's almost like time travel for myself, and go back to where Loki's head's at in that moment," Loki's Tom Hiddleston previously told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. "His ego's pretty bruised. The Avengers just assembled because of him for the first time to stop him from taking over New York City. And he got smashed around by the Hulk, which didn't feel great. And yeah, so he's pretty bruised and broken but still has all of that entitlement and grievance, I suppose."

