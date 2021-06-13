Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Reveals What He's Most Excited for People to See in the Show

✖

Loki’s Tom Hiddleston revealed what he’s most excited for people to see with the Disney+ series. He sat down with Marvel Entertainment after the premiere episode. Before he could spill too many of the beans, the actor had to say that his character being pushed to the limit was one of his favorite things. Audiences got a glimpse of a truly desperate Loki midway through the first episode. Confronted by Owen Wilson’s Mobius M. Mobius, the trickster god had to come face to face with some of his failures. This might not be the Loki from Thor: Ragnarok, but he has discovered how the end of his life was supposed to play out. Could this spark some positive choices for Hiddleston’s charming prankster? Maybe so. But, it will be interesting to see what happens when Loki can’t talk his way out of a situation, as is his dominant strategy in most encounters.

“I am most excited for fans to see what happens to Loki when he has nowhere left to run,” Hiddleston began. “When he can’t delude himself anymore. I’ll stop right now. Before I say too much.”

Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Tom Hiddleston ahead of the big premiere on Disney+. The actor seemed pumped to get back to a character that he knew inside and out.

"It was really interesting to go unstitch the character development of Dark World, Ragnarok, Infinity War, and it's almost like time travel for myself, and go back to where Loki's head's at in that moment," He told us before mentioning that this current Loki doesn’t have all of the same experiences that the older one did. "His ego's pretty bruised. The Avengers just assembled because of him for the first time to stop him from taking over New York City. And he got smashed around by the Hulk, which didn't feel great. And yeah, so he's pretty bruised and broken but still has all of that entitlement and grievance, I suppose."

Even more humorously, the star had to fit into the old version of his costume from the 2012 movie and thankfully it still fit! "He feels like, in the events of the first Thor movie, he found out about his true lineage, and he felt very betrayed and lost and let down by his family," Hiddleston explained. "He's carrying all this damage, I suppose. But for me personally, it was just going back and trying on my costume from the first Avengers movie and being relieved that it still fit because it could've gone the other way."

