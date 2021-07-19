✖

The Season 1 finale of Loki delivered the biggest reveal of any Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series so far, setting the stage for Kang the Conqueror to make his debut in the very near future. Jonathan Majors, who was already confirmed to play Kang in the MCU, was on-screen for much of the episode, explaining the multiverse to Loki and Sylvie, as well as all of the fans who were tuning in. The character who was featured in the finale may not have been Kang, technically, but he certainly left a lasting impact on the great MCU, and he has been rewarded with his own Marvel character poster.

On Monday morning, Marvel released a new Loki character poster featuring Majors, who played the role of He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale. You can take a look at the poster in the tweet below!

He who remains 💥 All episodes of Marvel Studios' #Loki are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Bi2zJDHXXK — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 19, 2021

The official name of Majors' character in the Loki finale is He Who Remains, which is a canonical character from the pages of Marvel Comics, but the on-screen version is a bit different. Not only is the character wearing a spot-on Immortus costume, but it has been confirmed that Kang the Conqueror will be one of his many Variants. The character even teases in the finale that a much more dangerous version of himself is on the way.

Following the debut of the season finale, director Kate Herron opened up about the opportunity to introduce Kang into the MCU through He Who Remains.

“It sets the table for future outings with them,” Herron told Marvel.com. “It was a massive responsibility and privileged to bring that character to the screen. He's such a different villain to Thanos. I remember what I saw in the outline when I first pitched [to direct the series]. I was, ‘It would be awesome if we got to do that.’ But things can change at the drop of a hat. I thought, ‘Well, maybe they'll change it and say we're not allowed.’ But they never did. That's what's so exciting about these TV shows, that they are going to interconnect with the movies in a big way. I found that really exciting, not only as a fan but just as a filmmaker.”

What did you think of Majors' MCU Debut? Are you excited for the arrival of Kang? Let us know in the comments!