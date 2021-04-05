Marvel Fans Are Loving Tom Hiddleston in New Loki Trailer

While much of last year left fans gasping for superhero fun, 2021 has been an entirely different story. From WandaVision to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is hot right now. Of course, it will not be long before Loki joins the fun, and the show's latest trailer has the fandom tripping over itself for Tom Hiddleston.

Of course, this is not that big of a surprise. The British actor has always been a favorite with fans, and his magnetic performance as Loki has garnered him critical acclaim. When it was announced Loki was getting his own Disney+ series, netizens were beside themselves with excitement, and this trailer proves their hype was right.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

As you can see in the slides below, Loki is looking fresher than ever these days. Hiddleston has tapped into his masterful take on the trickster god, and that is good considering the mess Loki has gotten into. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the timeline of the MCU is all wonky, and it will be Loki's job to right it. The god will work with the Time Variance Authority in this solo series to address the divergent timeline, but only time will tell if Loki acts as its savior or destructor.

