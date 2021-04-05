Loki: New Images From Marvel's Disney+ Series Released

Today, Marvel Studios released the new trailer for Loki, its upcoming Disney+ series. Marvel and Disney also released a handful of new photos from the show to accompany the new trailer. The photos offer new looks a Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority (TVA) agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbantha-Raw playing TVA agent Judge Renslayer, an established character in Marvel Comics canon, and Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15. We've also included a previous image of Loki in his "Vote Loki" attire, plus the official key art and logo for the show. You can see it all below.

The Disney+ series follows the Loki from the alternate timeline the Avengers created while tracking the Infinity Stones through time in Avengers: Endgame. This Loki used the Tesseract to escape custody but soon finds himself in the care of the TVA.

Michael Waldron created the Loki series for Marvel and is the head writer. Kate Herron directs the six-episode season. The show also stars Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman.

According to the official synopsis, "In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ in June 11, 2021."

