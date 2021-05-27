Loki Head Writer Says Series Will Have Major Ramifications for Entire Marvel Universe

✖

The Marvel TV shows being released on Disney+ represent a pretty goundbreaking venture for not only Marvel Studios, but television in general. As you probably already know, the shows are woven into the fabric of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just like the feature films, and what happens on the shows will matter for the characters involved when they show back up in the movies. However, to this point, this has only applied on a small scale, affecting individual characters and storylines. Sam Wilson is now Captain America. Wanda Maximoff has more power than before. The next series, Loki, could have a much more substantial impact on the greater MCU going forward, affecting the entire timeline of the franchise.

Loki's story is already inherently tied to the framework of the MCU, given that it's all about Loki hopping into different realities and fixing what he broke when he took the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. However, head writer Michael Waldron recently talked with Total Film about the project, and hinted that the events of the show could have some lasting effects on the overall franchise.

Waldron was asked specifically whether or not Loki would have any direct effect on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, since he's writing both projects.

"That would just be crazy conjecture," Waldron said with a laugh. "All of these stories, in their own way, are interconnected, and have ramifications. I think that certainly our aim with the Loki series was for it to have wide-reaching ramifications across the MCU moving forward. So, you know, was I having to clean up some of the messes that I made [with Loki]? Maybe so."

The connections between Loki and the Doctor Strange sequel are very clear, seeing as how they both deal with the fragility of reality. Loki plays with timelines, while Doctor Strange will be dealing with the multiverse.

It also seems like Loki could be the first of the Disney+ Marvel shows set up for a multiple season arc. Both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier told very specific stories that captured a moment in time within the MCU. There's really no limit to what Loki can do with its multi-reality concept.

Loki will premiere on Disney+ on June 9th.