Loki: Beloved Superhero Voice Actress Plays Miss Minutes

✖

When the animated Miss Minutes character first debuted in one of the early trailers for Loki, fans everywhere immediately fell in love with that little orange clock. It was very clear that Miss Minutes would be a favorite from the series, and would likely become Marvel's most marketable character since Baby Groot. What everyone has been wondering, however, is who provides the voice for Miss Minutes, since there was no formal announcement. If that voice sounds familiar, it's because you've heard it in tons of comic book projects in the past.

The voice behind Miss Minutes is none other than Tara Strong, one of the most iconic vocal performers of our time. Strong has long given voices to DC characters like Harley Quinn, Barbara Gordon, and Poison Ivy, both in animated projects and video games. One of her longest-tenured characters is Raven on Teen Titans GO!, which she still stars in today. Strong also provided the voice for young Timmy Turner on The Fairly Odd Parents.

Loki marks Strong's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it looks as though she'll have a chance to appear in a few episodes of the series as Miss Minutes. That said, Strong is no stranger to Marvel projects, having appeared in various animated projects in the past, voicing Mary Jane Watson and Scarlet Witch, among others.

Some fans theorized that Strong voiced Miss Minutes after the character first appeared in a Loki trailer, but Marvel didn't ever confirm if that was true. The first actual confirmation came on Wednesday morning with the release of Loki's premiere, which included Strong's name in the credits as the voice of Miss Minutes.

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular God of Mischief, reprising the role he has occupied in the MCU since 2011. The series also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, and Richard E. Grant. Michael Waldron serves as Loki's head writer and all six episodes of the first season are directed by Kate Herron.

The first wave of Loki POP! figures from Funko has already been announced, and it only includes Loki and Mobius. However, it's likely we'll see a figure for Miss Minutes revealed in the near future, given how many figures were added to the lines of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. For now, you can click here to get your Loki and Mobius figures.