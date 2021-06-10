Loki Writer Says Mobius Is Loki's Perfect Match

✖

The first episode of Loki has finally arrived on Disney+ and Marvel fans cannot get enough of one of the show's main characters. Yes, folks have always loved Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief, but it's Owen Wilson's Mobius that seems to be taking over some of the spotlight. The Wedding Crashers star looks like a perfect fit alongside Hiddleston in this series, rivaling Loki's chaos and wit with a penchant for order and dry humor.

The character of Mobius was designed to be Loki's opposite, the kind of being that was sure to drive Loki crazy like no one else could. While speaking to ComicBook.com about the show's debut, Loki head writer Michael Waldron opened up about the motives behind creating Mobius.

"That was absolutely the exciting part of putting him in the TVA," Waldron told us. "And that was; here is a guy who thrives on chaos, on always being one step ahead, running up against an organization that is absolute order. They're not one step ahead, they don't even deal in steps. And so, then it was about, 'Okay, how do we take what the TVA represents, and almost distill them down into a single character?' And that became Mobius, Owen's character, whose energy is so different from Loki's, but there's such an almost patience about him and how he deals with Loki that is, weirdly, the thing probably most suited to drive Loki crazy."

Mobius is already a favorite amongst fans, and it seems that was a goal of the writers of the series. Waldron teased that there is a lot more Mobius to enjoy in the rest of the series.

"Well, I'm excited for everybody to watch and find out," the writer said. "I mean, I've been excited even just reading this morning folks seem to really be responding to that character. That was one of my favorite parts in writing the show. There wasn't much to that character in the comics, so that was a chance for me to just run wild and do something fairly original, and yeah, we all love Mobius, so."

What do you think of Mobius so far? Are you looking forward to seeing more from him in future episodes? Let us know in the comments!

