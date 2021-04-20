Loki Producer Nate Moore Teases Disney+ Series Could Get Multiple Seasons

✖

While fans are likely to be disappointed if they're looking for a second season to WandaVision, there's a little good news on the Marvel TV horizon: it seems likely that Loki is the kind of show that could go more than one season, according to Nate Moore, who serves as a producer on the show. The topic came up in an article looking at Disney's choice to enter WandaVision into the Emmys as a limited series, versus the more open-ended "drama series" category for Falcon and the Winter Soldier. It seems as though Loki, too, will be planned as a potential ongoing series.

Moore said that there's an elaborate mythology at play, and one that could stretch out over more than one season. It's arguably no surprise, given that series star Tom Hiddleston recently said that the reason so many fans connect to Loki is exactly that depth of character and storytelling.

"The one that comes to mind — and that probably isn’t a secret — I think there’s a lot of storytelling in Loki that’s really irreverent and clever and cool, but also lends itself to multiple seasons in a way where it’s not a one-off," Moore told Indiewire. "Tom Hiddleston, I think, is doing some of his best work on that show. It really is kind of amazing. I think of all the great stuff he’s done, but this show is going to show such different sides and really the true scope of his range. I think that show is going to surprise a lot of people."

Hiddleston seems excited to get back to the world of Loki, and while many fans assume that the series will start the verison of Loki who escaped from the events of Marvel's The Avengers, it certainly seems like the the totality of his character's history in the main Marvel timeline will play into the show.

"I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston recently explained to Empire. "The font of how 'Loki' is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake."

Hiddleston added, "I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are. I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

