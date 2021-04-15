Marvel Studios Chief Says Loki Is an Intriguingly Different Crime Thriller

✖

Tom Hiddleston's Loki debuted as the God of Mischief in the original Thor back in 2011, with his trajectory in the Marvel Cinematic Universe taking his character down a number of unexpected paths, leaving fans to wonder what to expect in the upcoming Loki TV series, which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige describes as a "crime thriller." While TV series set within the MCU aren't entirely new, Feige pointed out how the series that are debuting on Disney+ all aim to be ambitious experiences that will all be exploring unexpected themes for the franchise. Loki is currently set to debut on Disney+ on June 11th.

“[WandaVision] is probably the most overt level -- black and white, old fashioned aspect ratio -- but every show that we’re working on I think is about creative swings for both Marvel Studios, the MCU and television," Feige revealed on the latest installment of IMDbrief. "So I’m very excited about what we’ve already shown on Falcon and The Winter Solider -- that is a very big scale epic action buddy series that we’re excited about. Loki, we’ve not said much about, but is intriguingly different and I think we’ve called it a 'crime thriller' -- which is not something you would necessarily think of when it came to Loki.”

As evidenced by the trailers for the new series, fans can surely expect a number of surprises, with Hiddleston himself previously hinting that fans should really only expect the unexpected.

"I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston explained to Empire. "The font of how 'Loki' is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake."

Hiddleston added, "I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are. I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

Loki is set to premiere on Disney+ on June 11th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

