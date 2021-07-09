Loki: Richard E. Grant Shares Amazing Story About Costume

✖

Loki’s Richard E. Grant reflected on his acting journey with some humor this weekend. The Classic Loki actor has been working on his craft for a long time. On Twitter, the star explained how his father approached the profession, saying he would be in “makeup and tights” for the rest of his life. Well, Grant’s appearance in Loki would do nothing to stop some of the teasing coming his way earlier in his career. Classic Loki might look a little goofy, but the fans absolutely loved his world-weary version of the character. There have even been some people wondering if his grand sacrifice at the end of Episode 5 was just a distraction from a larger plot. (Honestly, after that space debris drop, everything is on the table.) For now, we’ll just have to make do with Grant posting these lovely updates on Twitter and hopeful word that Season 2 is on the table sooner rather than later.

My late Father asked me 4 decades ago ‘Do you really want to spend your life in make-up and tights?’ At 64, this get-up for @LokiOfficial for @disneyplus would have made him cackle! pic.twitter.com/bQ9Jkypj7w — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) July 9, 2021

Speaking of Loki, you can’t talk about the trickster god without mentioning Tom Hiddleston. The actor got his fill of other variants over the course of the last few weeks. He spoke to Marvel.com about the absolute rush of seeing so many people channeling his performance this week and what it means for his character going forward. Chances are the shenanigans are only beginning.

“It was completely surreal and an absolute delight,” Hiddleston explained. “I've been living with playing Loki for a long time and have become used to all his different characteristics. To suddenly be surrounded by incarnations and embodiments of those characteristics... those moments with Richard, DeObia, and Jack all together was so much fun. They're all brilliant.”

“In that moment, the character who looks least like Loki is me,” he said. “It was like being at some sort of surrealist party. It was brilliant. I just enjoyed it so much. And my character, Loki, is completely out of his depth and a fish out of water. And it was such an enjoyable thing to play.”

