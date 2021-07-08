Loki: Tom Hiddleston Reacts to Episode 5's New Lokis

✖

Tom Hiddleston came face-to-face with a bunch of different Loki Variants this week. Fans got a front-row seat for the traveling adventures of Classic Loki, Kid Loki, Boastful Loki, Alligator Loki, Sylvie, and President Loki. There was a lot going on and the series star spoke with Marvel.com about his reaction to all of this action. It was hard not to crack a smile when Hiddleston had to see what his brand of chaos looked like from the outside looking in. Truly hysterical stuff and the Marvel actor noted the inherent absurdity in his comments. Fans clearly loved all of the action sitting at home. (Each one of his Variants also presented some amazing Easter Eggs for fans that can’t get enough of the comics versions of the character. You can check out what Hiddleston had to say about “Journey Into Mystery” down below:

“It was completely surreal and an absolute delight,” Tom Hiddleston explained. “I've been living with playing Loki for a long time and have become used to all his different characteristics. To suddenly be surrounded by incarnations and embodiments of those characteristics... those moments with Richard, DeObia, and Jack all together was so much fun. They're all brilliant.”

“In that moment, the character who looks least like Loki is me,” he added. “It was like being at some sort of surrealist party. It was brilliant. I just enjoyed it so much. And my character, Loki, is completely out of his depth and a fish out of water. And it was such an enjoyable thing to play.”

Michael Waldron, the head writer on Loki, also spoke to the website about his hand in bringing Alligator Loki to life.

"We were talking about [how] we want to meet many different versions of Loki in this show," Waldron said. "I was just like, there should be an Alligator Loki. And it's like, well, why? Because he's green." He joked, "It's so stupid, but it also makes total sense ... You almost have to take it seriously, like maybe he is [a Loki]? Why shouldn't there be an alligator version of Loki? For all we know, that's an alligator universe or whatever. It's just the sort of irreverent thing that, in this show, we play straight and make the audience take it seriously."

Who was your favorite Variant from the episode? Any of the Easter Eggs catch your eye? Let us know down in the comments!