Loki Season 2 to Begin Filming Soon With Entire Cast Returning

Most of Marvel Studios' TV shows to this point have been one-off situations, designed to further explore characters and connect the dots between big movie events. Loki, unlike many of its MCU TV counterparts, isn't going to be a one-and-done series. The credits of Loki's finale last year confirmed that the timeline-bending series would be coming back for a second season, the first TV series from Marvel Studios to do so. For those waiting to see more of the God of Mischief, Kevin Feige has some good news.

Monday, during the Disney's Upfronts 2022 presentation, the president of Marvel Studios took the stage to talk about what the MCU has in store. He revealed that Season 2 of Loki will begin production in the next few weeks. More importantly, he confirmed that the entire main cast is coming back for the second installment.

Feige didn't offer any specifics about the Season 2 cast, but acknowledging the "main" roster of the series does give us some clues. Hiddleston is obviously a part of that. The group likely also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, and Wunmi Mosaku. It wouldn't be surprising if Tara Strong, the voice of Miss Minutes, is also among the returning players.

The core team in front of the camera is coming back in Season 2, but the same can't be said for the creative minds behind Loki. Michael Waldron, who recently penned the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was the head writer on Loki Season 1. In Season 2, that torch is being passed to Eric Martin.

"Well, I mean, look, everything leads into everything," Waldron told Digital Spy earlier this month. "We've hired a couple of great directors. [Justin] Benson and [Aaron] Moorhead [Loki season 2 directors] are brilliant. And Eric Martin has taken over as head writer for season 2. So the creative team is fantastic. As Tom [Hiddleston] once said, there's plenty more mischief to come."

The other big question will now be whether or not Jonathan Majors appears in Loki Season 2. Majors is playing Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and is confirmed to play a major role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He first debuted in Loki Season 1 as a variant of Kang, known as He Who Remains.

