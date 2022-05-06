Doctor Strange 2 Writer Michael Waldron Confirms He's Been Replaced for Loki Season 2

✖

Michael Waldron has had a busy few years. In addition to his work on Rick and Morty and creating Heels for Starz, Waldron has become the go-to voice for the Marvel Studios multiverse. Waldron introduced the concept of variants and alternate realities has the head writer of Loki Season 1 last year, then carried that momentum into writing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This journey into the multiverse for the MCU has Waldron's fingerprints all over it, but he won't be spearheading the effort when Loki Season 2 arrives.

While speaking to Digital Spy, Waldron confirmed that he isn't the head writer for the second season of Loki. That torch has been passed to Eric Martin, but that doesn't mean big changes will be coming to the series when it returns.

"Well, I mean, look, everything leads into everything," Waldron said. "We've hired a couple of great directors. [Justin] Benson and [Aaron] Moorhead [Loki season two directors] are brilliant. And Eric Martin has taken over as head writer for season 2. So the creative team is fantastic. As Tom [Hiddleston] once said, there's plenty more mischief to come."

In the same interview, Waldron opened up about making the jump from Loki to Doctor Strange, making sure both creative teams were fully in the know so the projects could flow together as seamlessly as possible.

"We worked pretty hard on Loki to make it as airtight as possible. But there were times when I was like, 'Oh, shit, I wish I hadn't have defined that so clearly. I don't know why I had to be so specific in my time-travel television show about the rules of the multiverse'," he explained.

"But, I was glad that I came in with institutional knowledge of the multiverse and was able to get the creative team of Doctor Strange on the same page as me on everything. Because like with Loki, that's the most important thing when you're dealing with this. You have to all have a shared language of all this stuff, otherwise it can get pretty confusing."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters on Friday.