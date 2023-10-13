Loki Season 2 Admits His Plan in The Avengers Was Terrible

Potential Loki spoilers follow! Marvel Studios' Loki has been bending around space and time for a few episodes now, and the newest episode brings the character back to a pivotal moment in his life, when he tried to invade Earth with some aliens in The Avengers. Speaking with Mobius at a key moment in Loki season 2 episode 2, the trickster god recounts the events of the 2012 movie The Avengers...and seemingly admitted that it wasn't the best idea. As the pair are recounting how their intention to break a prisoner in an interrogation didn't go well, Loki adds:

"Do you remember that time I was so angry with my father and my brother, I went down to Earth and I held the whole of new York City hostage with an alien army? Tried to use the Mind Stone on Tony Stark. It didn't work, so I threw him off the building. I mean, let me tell you something. Wasn't tactical. I lost it. Sometimes our emotions get the better of us."

Like he said, in The Avengers Loki commanded an army of Chitauri and brainwashed humans (thanks to the Mind Stone) to open a portal and prepare the planet for invasion (the post-credit scene would reveal he did this not because of his own plans but at the behest of none other than Thanos, setting the stage for the larger Infinity Saga).

In the context of Loki season 2 though the version of Loki that we're watching is only a few days removed from the events of The Avengers, which makes this even funnier. As Marvel fans may recall, the version of Loki that first appeared in the TVA at the start of the Loki TV series was the one seen in Avengers: Endgame who teleported away from Stark Tower after the events of The Avengers. Though this version of the character isn't the one that experienced his next few MCU appearances, he did see what happened to him in the TVA's Time Theater, essentially fast-forwarding his character arc a bit; but in context, this Loki is just hours removed from what he did in The Avengers, which he now admits is "wasn't tacitcal."

