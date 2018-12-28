Marvel Confirms Loki Was Being Influenced By Scepter in ‘The Avengers’

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has had one of the biggest character arcs throughout the first ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, going from an outcast villain Thor to a sacrificial hero in Avengers: Infinity War. Despite his redemptive ending, Loki will largely be remembered for his villainous tendencies, especially considering his attack on New York in Marvel’s The Avengers. However, as we’re finding out now, not every decision Loki made in that movie was actually his.

Remember how a large part of the plot of Avengers revolved around Loki controlling the minds of Hawkeye and other people with his the scepter that Thaons gave him (which turned out to be the Mind Stone)? Well it turns out that same scepter was controlling Loki as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel’s official website has now confirmed that the MCU version of Loki was indeed influenced by the Mind Stone in the first Avengers movie, which caused him to carry out the attack on New York.

If you go to the “Loki On Screen” page on Marvel’s website, you’ll find the following excerpt has part of his biography:

“Arriving at the Sanctuary through a wormhole caused by the Bifrost, Loki met the Other, ruler of the ancient race of extraterrestrials the Chitauri, and Thanos. Offering the God of Mischief dominion over his brother’s favorite realm Earth, Thanos requested the Tesseract in return. Gifted with a Scepter that acted as a mind control device, Loki would be able to influence others. Unbeknownst to him, the Scepter was also influencing him, fueling his hatred over his brother Thor and the inhabitants of Earth.”

Loki actually alluded to this in the movie, we just didn’t realize it. A user on Reddit pointed out this Avengers quote, spoken by the God of Mischief himself.

“I remember a shadow. Living in the shade of your greatness. I remember you tossing me into an abyss, I who was and should be king.”

It will be interesting to see whether or not this particular plot line plays into the plot of Avengers: Endgame at all. Set photos from the film have hinted towards the inclusion of the Battle of New York in the movie, so perhaps we could see another side of Loki that’s willing to help the Avengers, provided they snap him out of his trance.

Do you think Loki’s mind control story could play a part in the next Avengers movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on Netflix, while Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2019.