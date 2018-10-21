‘Avengers 4’ Fan Theory Argues Thanos and Iron Man Cursed by Mind Stone

Fans cannot stop thinking about Marvel Studios next major crossover epic, wondering how Avengers 4 will deal with the cataclysmic events of Infinity War.

The films have set up a major conflict between Thanos and Iron Man. To be clear, EVERYONE in the universe has a bone to pick with the Mad Titan, but as Tony Stark himself said, ever since the attack on New York happened, it’s all he could think about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new fan theory imagines why this dichotomy is so prominent, and it all goes back to the Mind Stone — the final stone Thanos acquires in Avengers: Infinity War and the first stone he has in his possession, the one he gives to Loki in the first Avengers movie.

Of course, it’s unlikely that this fan theory nails down exactly what’s going to happen in the new Avengers movie, as directors Joe and Anthony Russo don’t stick to the comic books.

And while many fans are wondering how the movie actually ends, it turns out that even the people who make the films were still finalizing everything on the set of the reshoots.

“Which we don’t even know what it’s gonna be yet,” said Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, speaking about the reshoots on the Marvelists podcast. “We’re not just doing reshoots, we’re going to finish the movie, which we really didn’t get to finish totally when we left it last year … I don’t even know that they really know exactly. Some of it is happening while we’re there. It’s pretty amazing. And we’ll shoot some stuff and a few days later come back and reshoot it cause we wanna take it in another direction. It’s a very living organism, even as we approach it being a locked picture, we’re still working on it.”

We’ll find out how the story actually ends when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.