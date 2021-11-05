Loki Season 2 Set Photos Reveal Major Connection to Eternals

The filmmakers behind Loki Season Two are actively filming the project in and around London, allowing bystanders to capture snapshots of the show's throwback set. Pictures have surfaced showing both Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) wearing formal wear, and the latest batch of images show a direct connection between the series and the Eternals franchise.

Outside a London cinema dressed up for the show, a fictional movie poster can been seen including the likeness of Kingo, the Bollywood actor played by Kumail Nanjiani in the Chloe Zhao film. Other movie posters include Easter eggs for Z-list Marvel characters including Zaniac and Phone Ranger. See the latest set photos for yourself below.

i think they’re shooting loki by the noël theatre in london rn pic.twitter.com/dId6JUdKpx — sasha 🇺🇦 (@LOVE1SNOTENOUGH) July 3, 2022

Eric Martin took over the show's writer's room from Michael Waldron, while Moon Knight directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson will helm the second batch of episodes. Kate Herron departed the director's chair after the first season saying she felt she had already given all she had to the character.

"I was on the show for like three years in total. I just felt like I poured everything into it," Herron told Variety. "It's almost like a campfire story that every filmmaker kind of brings their take and their perspective. I just felt like I gave so much to this. I was like, 'You know what, I feel like this was my effort for Loki.' I felt like having someone new and with fresh eyes — that, for me, is what will make a good season."

"So it was amazing working with him. He is a fantastic actor and it honestly felt a little bit like filming a play. Which was really fun. That was the thing. It wassuch a privilege seeing an incredible actor find this character because it is going to go on to be an amazing character," she added about Hiddleston. "And when I looked at the significance of Kang in the MCU, I agreed to the role the same way I agreed to any other film that I do. 'Can the world move forward without them? Can the scene move forward without them?...' If it can then I'm okay, and if it can't then it's something I want to take on."

Loki Season One is now streaming on Disney+, while the second season has yet to set a release date. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

