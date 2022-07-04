Loki: Owen Wilson's Mobius Spotted on Season Two Set

It looks like Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) are going to the ball. Principal photography for the season of Loki is underway in London, and both of the characters have been spotted in the first photos from the season two set. Both the Asgardian and the TVA agent can be seen sporting tuxedos while filming on a dark London road.

Wilson's Mobius look is identical to his Season One appearance, mustache and all. Check the latest photos out for yourself below.

Loki e Mobius de terninho!



Tom Hiddleston e o Owen Wilson nas gravações da segunda temporada de #Loki.



Créditos na imagem. pic.twitter.com/vyIOl2MJwE — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) July 4, 2022

It has yet to be seen what Mobius' inolvement in the show will look like, but former Loki helmer Kate Herron previously told our Phase Zero podcast the first season nearly featured a story arc involving the character's family.

"So I think for us, we had spoken about, I think there were a few drafts of the script where you did see like a family or you did see a life, but I think we all kind of decided we don't know what it is yet. And I think that's exciting, right? Because it gives more road to travel with him. And I think it's more painful when he is going to be deleted, him saying, 'What if I had a family' Because, maybe he did or maybe he didn't, I don't know where the writers will take his character," Herron explained.

"But, I think that the main thing we felt was that I think it was just that kind of in the turning of amping up the tension, it was more effective, I think would B-15, for example, her seeing her memories and seeing the impact that had upon her life," she continued. "And then I think that kind of echoes then across everyone in the TVA, because, you see how much it moves her and what she does because of what she sees. So I think for us, it felt like at least in this part of the show that we didn't want to necessarily do flashbacks. But yeah, I think the writers and I definitely had spoken about it and explored it with the studio. But I think we all decide to just in terms of when everything started to line up, oh, it's actually better to play out this way and then it can be left open for future exploration basically."

Loki Season One is now streaming on Disney+, while the second season has yet to set a release date. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

