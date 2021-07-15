✖

Loki came to an end this week after six exciting episodes, but it's not really the end for the God of Mischief and Disney+. The finale's post-credit moment revealed that the show is coming back for a second season, much to the delight of fans. The show's star, Tom Hiddleston, has shared some fun info since the first season came to an end and even spoke with Marvel.com about how "grateful" he is to be getting another season.

"I am so grateful that we got to do Season 1, I still am not quite able to process that we get to have another go at this. I am so excited by the possibilities," Hiddleston shared. "We are already in discussions. Deep, deep, deep discussions. I can’t wait to get started." He added, "I want to say thank you to the audience because without the audience, we wouldn’t be able to make a Season 2 ... I hope Season 1 was full of surprises. And I think Season 2 will be full of even more."

Hiddleston also shared a sweet message for the fans ahead of the Loki finale.

"Hi everybody. It’s Tom. I just wanted to say a few things ahead of the finale," he began. "A couple of years ago, I think, when Loki was announced, and I said there was more mischief to make and there were more stories to tell and more to come. I was so aware that really the only reason that I’m allowed to play this character and have continued to be allowed to play the character is because of affection in which he is held by you."

"And I know that everybody out there in the audience, the fans, I know that Loki means so much to so many of you, for so many different reasons. It has been my privilege to play him for as long as I have," Hiddleston continued. "It’s been such a delight to tell the stories in the way that we’ve got to and to introduce new characters. I just wanted to say thank you. Thank you for watching. Thank you for engaging. Thank you for going on Loki’s new journey and taking all of these new things into your hearts. Mobiles, and Sylvie, and Ravonna Renslayer, and Hunter B-15. And let’s not forget Classic Loki, Boastful Loki, Kid Loki, and yes, of course, Alligator Loki. I’m aware he’s the superior Loki. I wouldn’t be here without you."

The finale of Loki is now streaming on Disney+.

