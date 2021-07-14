Tom Hiddleston Reveals What He Loves About Loki and Mobius' Relationship

✖

The final episode of Loki dropped on Disney+ today, and fans were thrilled to learn the show is getting a second season. There are many loose ends that still need to be tied up, including some of Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) newfound relationships. Warning: Loki Finale Spoilers Ahead! After the penultimate episode of Loki featured a loving embrace between Loki and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), fans were delighted that the God of Mischief finally had a friend. Sadly, after the events of the finale, everything has been thrown into chaos and Mobius no longer knows who Loki is. While fans eagerly await the characters' future, Tom Hiddleston recently opened up about the Loki and Mobius relationship.

"I love Loki and Mobius’ friendship. It was something that was really exciting to me as I approached the project and was developing the story," Hiddleston shared with Tumblr. "I find it very touching... And I think everybody else in Loki’s life up until that point has been emotionally engaged in this resistance that Loki has. And Mobius has a detachment. Which is to say that, I see who you are and I don’t judge you and in a way, I understand, and I have compassion. And they have a lot to learn from each other. And in that moment, Loki has a kind of a moment of real vulnerability at the end of episode one. And Mobius is able to step up to that moment and meet him there...So somehow, Loki and Mobius’ friendship evolves from the fact that they learn a lot from each other. And I think it’s really real. I think there’s a lot of love and care and affection there. It’s very sincere and presents something new for Loki. I don’t think he’s ever had a friend before. So yeah, I really loved it."

Before Loki premiered, Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, teased that Loki and Mobius' relationship "will be one of the most popular pairings we’ve ever had at Marvel."

Hiddleston previously noted to TV Insider that Wilson's character holds "the highest academic honors in the studies of Loki." Wilson added, "It’s a little bit of a chess match to gain Loki’s trust, but in that shared endeavor, there’s an interesting dynamic." He also compared their dynamic to "Nick Nolte getting Eddie Murphy out of jail in [the 1982 movie] 48 Hrs."

The finale of Loki is now streaming on Disney+.

