Tom Hiddleston Excited To Play Redeemed Loki In Season 2





Loki star Tom Hiddleston is excited to show off the redeemed version of the trickster god in Season 2. He spoke to Variety about playing a character with a prominent redemption arc. The MCU actor has never been shy about how grateful he is to the fans for their support. It seems as though that pull between what the audience expects of Loki and how far he’s come is what’s driven that redemption. The Disney+ series circled around its title character. The first and second outings especially underline his journey through the MCU so far. But, in the last episode of the first season, it became clear that Loki had seen the bigger picture. His care for Sylvie made him do something unthinkable for the character in earlier appearances. He’s obviously still got some of that roguish charm. But, it will be interesting to see how he plays on the hero side of things with such a grave threat dancing around the margins in Kang.

“I understand the audience sees good in Loki — they want him to get past his internal and external obstacles,” Hiddleston began. “They want him to repair that relationship with his brother and step into the hero that he can be.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He realizes, ‘Actually, I can choose my path and choose to do the right thing. Or I choose, at least, not to repeat the same old tricks that I repeated over and over in a cycle of trust and betrayal.’ It’s exciting to retain all the characteristics that makes Loki, Loki, and at the same time to play slightly different music within him,” the actor added.

In a previous conversation with TV Insider, Hiddleston explained that the character growth here was much different than the journey through the MCU to Infinity War.

“This Loki is the Loki who lost the Battle of New York at the end of the first Avengers film. This is the Loki who went through the story of that first Avengers film,” Hiddleston elaborated. “He arrived on Earth, he had the Tesseract, he was captured by S.H.I.E.L.D. and imprisoned and had lots of interrogation by Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, and he invites an alien army to attack the city of Manhattan and is defeated by the assembled Avengers.”

Are you pumped for Loki Season 2? Let us know in the comments!