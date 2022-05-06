Loki Star Tom Hiddleston Says He's Not in Thor: Love and Thunder

✖

Marvel fans are well aware that Tom Hiddleston's Loki died in Avengers: Infinity War, arguably a hero's end for the sometimes evil god of mischief, but some messiness in the timeline in Avengers: Endgame resulted in him still technically kicking around which he'll do in his own Disney+ series. To add a tiny wrinkle of confusion to it all, Loki's brother will still appear in MCU movies as Chris Hemsworth will lead Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022. Despite appearances by Hiddleston in all three of preceeding Thor movies, the actor has indicated that he will not be present for the fourth film in the series.

"We talked about the Thor movies as a family saga, and the diametric opposition between Thor and Loki and duality and antagonism being a book that perhaps should remain closed for the moment," Hiddleston revealed to Empire (H/T Digital Spy). "We have explored about as much as we can about these two brothers." A previous report theorized that a younger addition to the cast could be Loki in a new form, but with the upcoming Love and Thunder focusing on both Hemsworth and Natalie Portman's Jane Foster characters that seems like a lot for one movie to juggle plot wise.

In the end though it would make sense for Hiddleston's current incarnation of Loki to not appear in the fourth Thor movie, not the least of which is because the god of thunder thinks he's dead but also because he's a version of Loki from way back.

"This Loki is the Loki who lost the Battle of New York at the end of the first Avengers film. This is the Loki who went through the story of that first Avengers film," Hiddleston previously explained to TV Insider. "He arrived on Earth, he had the Tesseract, he was captured by S.H.I.E.L.D. and imprisoned and had lots of interrogation by Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, and he invites an alien army to attack the city of Manhattan and is defeated by the assembled Avengers."

Thor: Love and Thunder, sans Loki, is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022.

Loki Disney+ Series Funko Pops Are Finally Here

Loki premieres on Disney+ this Wednesday, June 9th.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.