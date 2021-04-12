Tom Hiddleston Reveals How Loki's Shapeshifting Logo Hints at What the Show Is About

✖

Marvel's premier trickster, Loki, gets the spotlight in the upcoming Disney+ show that bears his name, which got a new trailer last week. While the Loki fans knew in the Marvel Studios movies went through an arc that saw him become less of a villain and more of a wildcard anti-hero, the Loki streaming series protagonist isn't that Loki. This Loki is fresh off of his defeat by the Avengers in the Battle of Manhattan. Tom Hiddleston returns to play Loki once more in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a new interview, he says that Loki will use all of his mischief-making gifts, including his notorious talent for shapeshifting, during the new show's story, something hinted at in the show's title font.

"I want to preserve the freshness of the show for when it emerges, but something to think about is the [show's] logo, which seems to refresh and restore," Hiddleston tells Empire. "The font of how Loki is spelled out seems to keep changing shape. Loki is the quintessential shapeshifter. His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the MCU, he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him. He literally and physically changes shape into an Asgardian guard, or into Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he could change into a snake.

"I think that shapeshifting logo might give you an idea that Loki, the show, is about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are. I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct. Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

According to the official synopsis, "In Marvel Studios' Loki, the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame."

In addition to Hiddleston, Loki stars Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman. Michael Waldron created the series for Marvel and is the head writer. Kate Herron directs the six-episode season.

Are you excited about Loki? Let us know in the comments section. Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 11th.