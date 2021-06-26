Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Doesn't Want You to Call Her Character "Lady Loki"

✖

Sophia Di Martino is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though most anticipated her character to be Lady Loki from the Marvel Comics lore, Di Martino stressed in one recent interview she's definitely not playing that character. In fact, the actor says her role in the show — one currently credited as Sylvie — is an entirely new character built from the ground-up just for the show.

"I looked at his performance, but I try not to be shaped by it too much. Sylvie has had a very different backstory to Loki. She’s a different person, and that was really important to us right from the beginning," Di Martino recently told Variety. "When [director] Kate [Herron] pitched me the idea when I finally got the job, and she was able to tell me a bit more about it, it was very clear that Sylvia was Sylvie. And she’s not Lady Loki from the comics. I mean, the show is inspired by the comics, but this is a brand new backstory in a brand new story. And so I wanted to make her my own."

So while Di Martino did research some of Tom Hiddleston's previous Marvel works in an attempt to study Loki's behaviors, she ultimately believes the characters are distinctly separate.

"You will see, at times throughout the series, that Tom and I do very similar things, like our physicality is similar or when we choreographed fight scenes, we’ll mirror each other," the actor added. "And that’s all purposely done. And then the rest of it I’ve kind of just made up as I go along."

After finally appearing on-screen for the first time in Loki Episode 2, Di Martino's character got a starring role in Episode 3 as she and Loki (Hiddleston) managed to get trapped on an alien planet in the middle of the apocalypse. With how that episode ended, it's entirely likely she'll have even a larger role as the series moves through the back half of its first season.

The first three episodes of Loki are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

