Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Stunt Work

The third episode of Loki dropped on Disney+ this week and gave fans a closer look at Sylvie, the character played by Sophia Di Martino. While it's currently believed that she is playing Lady Loki, there are some other theories floating around due to the name Sylvie. Either way, fans are loving her on the series and can't wait to see more of her. Yesterday, Di Martino took to Instagram to praise her stunt double and share a little behind-the-scenes peek at the work they put into the role.

"TBT January 2020 - my incredible stunt double @sarah__irwin is the reason Sylvie’s fight scenes are so badass. Here we are practicing sword drills before Sarah had her hair cut and bleached to look more like mine! 💚 #loki #lokiseries #sylvie," Di Martino wrote. You can check out her video in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Di Martino (@itssophiadimartino)

Recently, Di Martino spoke with Digital Spy and talked about her experience joining the series.

Di Martino revealed she was surprised to get the role, saying, "I was nine months pregnant when they told me they had the job, so I was kind of like 'Are you sure?'" She added of Tom Hiddleston, "If you want to know anything about Loki he’s the guy obviously ... Lots of advice and he just really looked after me, so thanks. He made sure I didn’t trip over anything and made sure I had someone to sit next to at lunchtime."

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Tom Hiddleston previously said of the Loki series to MTV. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

New episodes of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

