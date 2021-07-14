Loki: Sophia Di Martino Explains Sylvie's Finale Decision

✖

The Loki Season 1 finale dropped on Disney+ on Wednesday and it's left viewers with a lot to unpack. However, while the events of "For All Time. Always." threw fans some wild answers about who was really behind the Time Variance Authority and what direction the MCU might be going in next, it also saw some stunning developments for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Specifically, Sylvie makes a huge decision in the season finale and now, Di Martino is explaining why Sylvie did what it is that Sylvie did.

Warning! MAJOR spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Loki, "For All Time. Always." below. Stop reading now if you don't want to know.

After reaching the Citadel at the End of Time, Loki and Sylvie confront He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) who explains to them about the Multiversal War and the creation of the TVA. When the timeline begins to branch, He Who Remains gives them a choice: they can kill him, ending the Sacred Timeline, unleashing variants of him and starting a new multiversal war or they can take over his role, overseeing the TVA themselves. Sylvie wants to kill him, though Loki pleads with her to consider the other option. Loki just wants Sylvie to be safe, something that taking over the role would provide, but for Sylvie, the need for vengeance is greater. She kisses Loki and then kicks him back to the TVA before killing He Who Remains, unleashing chaos.

For Di Martino, Sylvie's decision comes from the pain she's felt her whole life because of what was done to her, a pain that is stronger in the moment than her care for Loki.

"She's been on her mission her whole life to get to whoever is behind the TVA, who robbed her life from her, and who took that little girl," Sophia Di Martino told Marvel.com. "The anger that she had as a little girl has just been growing and growing and growing her whole life, to this point, where the guy who caused it, in her eyes, is standing right in front of her. She thinks that killing him is going to make her feel better. That feeling in that moment is stronger than any feelings she has for Loki."

There's also the matter of trust between two people with trust issues, both in trusting others and being trusted themselves.

"It's quite a problem. It works both ways as well," she continued. "Maybe Loki can't trust and Sylvie can't be trusted. If you can't trust someone, then can they trust you? Nothing works, does it, if you don't trust each other? It's just broken."

However, even with trust issues, how Loki changed because of her and his care for her isn't lost on Sylvie. Di Martino explained that hearing Loki tell her that he just wants her to be okay "sort of breaks her heart" a little bit because on some level she wants that as well and it's powerful that he sees her that way, but ultimately, her pain drives her to see her plan through to the end - and discovers it doesn't heal what she thought it would.

"That final moment is just utter devastation," Di Martino said. "She thought she was going to get the relief that she's been waiting for her whole life. She's built this up so much. She finally kills the guy right at the top, and feels nothing. Still feels sort of angry and bitter and sad, as she always has. But nothing, just emptiness and that's really sad."

