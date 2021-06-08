Loki Director Shuts Down Mephisto Appearance

✖

No, Mephisto isn't going to be in Loki. In fact, that stained glass window isn't even a nod to the demonic Marvel villain. Answering questions on the press tour for the Tom Hiddleston vehicle, director Kate Herron says the window is nothing more than a coincidence, one she and the rest of the team knew fans would discuss when the discourse first started with WandaVision.

"It's honestly just a super weird coincidence. Like, it's genuinely a reference to Loki -- the horns, he was cast out of heaven, that's what it's a reference to," Herron tells Entertainment Tonight. Because we filmed that a long time before-- I think WandaVision must have been in post when we filmed that. I did see all the stuff about that online and I was like, 'Oh, this is going to be interesting.' [Laughs] But no, it's more relevant to the themes of our show and it's not a nod to that character."

Lead Loki scribe Michael Waldron was much tamer in his response to the question, suggesting it would "be interesting if he ever showed up in the MCU."

Most of the internet — this writer, included — got ahead of themselves with fan theories and speculation when signs seemed to point toward the character's arrival in WandaVision. The live-action demonic debut wasn't in the cards, however, as WandaVision writer Jac Schaeffer hadn't even heard of the character until the show's press tour.

"There was never any conscious intention on my part to create any Mephisto red herrings because I didn't know who Mephisto was until I started doing press," the writer said earlier this year.

"Why did we talk about the devil so much? That's a real coincidence," Schaeffer added. "He wasn't ever part of our storytelling conversations. We were very clear that the big bad is grief. And then the external bad is Agatha. So as a viewer and as a lover of the show and the characters, I didn't want anything more than that."

