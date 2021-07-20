Loki's Jack Veal Suggests Kid Loki Is Oldest Character in The Void

✖

Jack Veal's Kid Loki may look like the youngest character in The Void, but there's a reason he's the king of the Void. As the actor himself has now said, the character has actually been located at the end of time longer than anyone else. In one recent interview, Veal spilled the details on Kid Loki's unseen past. In addition to feeling like a threatening menace due to his killing of Thor, Veal says Kid Loki is the oldest character in The Void — he simply hasn't aged because of the brokers time-traveling science.

"Many people don't know this, but Kid Loki is the oldest one in The Void. He was pruned thousands of years before and just didn't age because of The Void being the end of time as said by Judge Renslayer," Veal tells ComicBookMovie.

The actor adds, "It is also the sheer fact that he killed Thor. As I said, no other Loki would dare try or even do that successfully. That not only makes him the Oldest but the most intimidating as well."

Veal appeared as the character in two separate episodes — once in the post-credits scene for Loki Episode 4, and a lead role in Loki Episode 5, "Journey Into Mystery." By the time viewers first see Kid Loki, he had been running The Void with Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), and Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei).

“It was completely surreal and an absolute delight,” Tom Hiddleston previously told Marvel.com of the trio. “I've been living with playing Loki for a long time and have become used to all his different characteristics. To suddenly be surrounded by incarnations and embodiments of those characteristics... those moments with Richard, DeObia, and Jack all together was so much fun. They're all brilliant.”

“In that moment, the character who looks least like Loki is me,” he continued. “It was like being at some sort of surrealist party. It was brilliant. I just enjoyed it so much. And my character, Loki, is completely out of his depth and a fish out of water. And it was such an enjoyable thing to play.”

Loki is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

What did you think of the Hiddleston-starring series?? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.