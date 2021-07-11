Loki Producer Praises Kid Loki Actor Jack Veal

✖

Loki episode 5 featured a lot of different variants, but the producer of the show wanted to single out Jack Veal for his performance. The Kid Loki actor is a bit of a king in the void. Other Loki variants seek his guidance as his Nexus event was believed to be killing his Thor. Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei), and Alligator Loki were all in “Journey Into Mystery as well. Eric Martin helped write the series and talked about Veal’s work during his Loki Midnight Theater on Twitter. It seems as though the young star followed Tom Hiddleston around the set while the MCU actor was doing his exercises. Getting into the Loki mindset is probably a lot more streamlined when you can follow the genuine article around. It’s a wild scene to consider all these actors in a field performing on a soundstage, but that’s exactly how the fifth episode of the Disney+ show came together.

Martin explained, “Jack Veal was great as Kid Loki. He followed Tom around like a puppy. Between shots, Tom is always moving. He’ll run in place, do squats, or whatever. Adorably, Jack started doing squats and running in-place with him.”

Jack Veal was great as Kid Loki. He followed Tom around like a puppy. Between shots, Tom is always moving. He’ll run in place, do squats, or whatever. Adorably, Jack started doing squats and running in-place with him. #LokiMidnightTheater — Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 8, 2021

Marvel.com talked to Hiddleston about all those different Loki variants. He was thrilled to share the screen with all of these actors.

“It was completely surreal and an absolute delight,” Tom Hiddleston said. “I've been living with playing Loki for a long time and have become used to all his different characteristics. To suddenly be surrounded by incarnations and embodiments of those characteristics... those moments with Richard, DeObia, and Jack all together was so much fun. They're all brilliant.”

“In that moment, the character who looks least like Loki is me,” he continued. “It was like being at some sort of surrealist party. It was brilliant. I just enjoyed it so much. And my character, Loki, is completely out of his depth and a fish out of water. And it was such an enjoyable thing to play.”

Do you think that Kid Loki will be in Young Avengers? Let us know down in the comments!