Marvel Fans Are Losing It Over Thanos Copter Becoming MCU Canon
Loki Episode 5 SPOILERS Follow! In Loki Episode 5, "Journey Into Mystery" Tom Hiddleston's Loki gets to explore the strange world he woke up in, after being "deleted" by the Time Variance Authority. Turns out the realm was a TVA dumping ground - a place at the end of time, where unwanted variants and timelines can be consumed by an entity called the Alioth. One of the most fun aspects of this wild concept is that the realm at the end of time contains a treasure trove of deep-cut Marvel Comics Easter eggs - including the infamous Thanos-Copter!
The Thanos-Copter comes from a late-70s Spider-Man comic, in which the Mad Titan Thanos inexplicably decorates a one-man helicopter in his image, in an attempt to steal a Cosmic Cube from the street-level hero, Hellcat. The Thanos-Copter has become a running joke in Marvel lore, often showing up as an Easter egg gag. And now Marvel fans are celebrating having the Thanos-Copter arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!
You Absolute Legends
THEY PUT THE GODAMN THANOS COPTER IN EPISODE 5 OF LOKI@LokiOfficial You absolute legends #loki pic.twitter.com/0Ac0Qklk20— Provider of decent advice (@fnd_max) July 7, 2021
The makers of Loki have given Marvel fans so very much of what they want - and some of what they didn't even know they wanted.prevnext
Attention Everyones!
#Loki HAHAH HOLY SHIT THE THANOS COPTER IS IN THE MCU EVERYONES pic.twitter.com/Eh6KUvcEtr— wanda / skye idk (@cuntducks) July 7, 2021
Sit up and take notice: the Thanos-Copter has officially arrives people!prevnext
The One and F**king Only
#Loki— luther ⎊⍟ (@klerkluther) July 7, 2021
THE FUCKING THANOS COPTER😭😭💀💀 pic.twitter.com/qxryZeOWRI
Yesssir! That is THE Thanos-Copter right there! Flawless adaptation!prevnext
Icing On The Cake
And here's the icing on the cake! We got an actual LIVE-ACTION version of the 'THANOS COPTER'! pic.twitter.com/wkZOeuOJR4— Evan W. 🎬 (@0fficialPME) July 7, 2021
Loki Episode 5 had so much Marvel geeky goodness - the Thanos-Copter truly is just icing on the cake.prevnext
It's Everywhere
spoilers #Loki
THANOS COPTER!
THROG!!!! pic.twitter.com/b8UBxfiurJ— lexie (@LexieBadBitch2) July 7, 2021
In the comics; in toys; now in live-action: the Thanos-Copter is part of the Marvel Universe - in every form!prevnext
It Really Happened!
I had this running joke with some of my friends for years about Thanos Copter being canon in the MCU. This morning I couldn’t believe my eyes when this was blessed onto my screen. I was so happy I screamed. pic.twitter.com/qARbwLUPGj— Lord Jared (@jareddoestweets) July 7, 2021
This Marvel fan is getting a true thrill of a lifetime after Loki Episode 5, having spent years joking about the Thanos-Copter in the MCU.prevnext
And Frog Thor Too!
SPOILER WARNING— mark (@anthoniouss) July 7, 2021
THANOS COPTER AND FROG THOR. THAT'S THE TWEET.#Loki#THANOSCOPTER #frogthor pic.twitter.com/oQ0Wt58kFH
The Thanos-Copter is only the beginning of the Marvel Easter eggs buried in "Journey Into Mystery". Keep your eyes peeled!prev