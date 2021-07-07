Marvel Fans Are Losing It Over Thanos Copter Becoming MCU Canon

By Kofi Outlaw

Loki Episode 5 SPOILERS Follow! In Loki Episode 5, "Journey Into Mystery" Tom Hiddleston's Loki gets to explore the strange world he woke up in, after being "deleted" by the Time Variance Authority. Turns out the realm was a TVA dumping ground - a place at the end of time, where unwanted variants and timelines can be consumed by an entity called the Alioth. One of the most fun aspects of this wild concept is that the realm at the end of time contains a treasure trove of deep-cut Marvel Comics Easter eggs - including the infamous Thanos-Copter!

The Thanos-Copter comes from a late-70s Spider-Man comic, in which the Mad Titan Thanos inexplicably decorates a one-man helicopter in his image, in an attempt to steal a Cosmic Cube from the street-level hero, Hellcat. The Thanos-Copter has become a running joke in Marvel lore, often showing up as an Easter egg gag. And now Marvel fans are celebrating having the Thanos-Copter arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

You Absolute Legends

The makers of Loki have given Marvel fans so very much of what they want - and some of what they didn't even know they wanted. 

Attention Everyones!

Sit up and take notice: the Thanos-Copter has officially arrives people! 

The One and F**king Only

Yesssir! That is THE Thanos-Copter right there! Flawless adaptation! 

Icing On The Cake

Loki Episode 5 had so much Marvel geeky goodness - the Thanos-Copter truly is just icing on the cake. 

It's Everywhere

In the comics; in toys; now in live-action: the Thanos-Copter is part of the Marvel Universe - in every form! 

It Really Happened!

This Marvel fan is getting a true thrill of a lifetime after Loki Episode 5, having spent years joking about the Thanos-Copter in the MCU. 

And Frog Thor Too!

The Thanos-Copter is only the beginning of the Marvel Easter eggs buried in "Journey Into Mystery". Keep your eyes peeled! 

