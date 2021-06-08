Loki: Tom Hiddleston Says Disney+ Series Will Explain Why He Wears Horns

✖

When Marvel's Loki premiers on Disney+ this Wednesday it will mark a decade that Tom Hiddleston has been playing the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In that time the god of mischief has gone through some redesigns but central to all of them has been his trademark horns. For his upcoming solo show we know that the character will wear the horns once again, but speaking in a new interview Hiddleston says that the big questions surrounding his wearing them, in particular because the people working on the show that just joined the MCU had the same questions about them.

"People wanted to know about the horns. I do remember that," Hiddleston told Murphy's Multiverse. "There was a question of when does Loki wear the horns? Why does he wear them? Is it a ceremonial thing or are they somehow an extension of some emotional intention? Is he particularly malevolent at those times? It was kind of interesting to be asked these questions from outside, I guess, from outside this experience. All will become clear in time."

We do know that Loki will wear the horns eventually as his comic accurate "Vote for Loki" suit has been seen in the trailers for the series.

The first reactions and reviews to the series arrived over the weekend with ComicBook.com's own Adam Barnhardt rating the series a 4.5 out of 5, writing:

"Balancing the standard Marvel comedy with strong character beats and heart-tugging moments, Loki is a well-balanced series that never once takes itself too seriously. Even though Hiddleston is one of the biggest names in the franchise at the moment, giving Loki — a particularly nasty villain — his own series was a pretty hefty risk in and of itself. Mind you, it's a risk that appears to have paid off in droves because Loki is shaping up to be some serious must-watch television."

Loki will mark Hiddleston's seventh time taking on the role, following three Avengers movies and all three Thor films. He's joined in the new series by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs the series and Michael Waldron is the head writer.

Loki premieres on Disney+ this Wednesday, June 9th.

