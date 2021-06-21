Loki: Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman React to Norse Loki Cameo

✖

The latest episode of Loki quickly ran through a handful of Loki variants, each of which appeared different from the next. Sure, some of them looked like Tom Hiddleston with different costumes on, but some took completely different forms altogether. In one of the cases, one Loki variant looked to be wearing a costume awfully similar to what the character wore on the cover of one popular issue of The Mighty Thor.

Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman — two of the creators behind the issue in question — have even picked up on the similarities. On the cover for The Mighty Thor #6, Loki can be seen sitting behind the titular hero with an animal skull covering his head as moss covers spread over his shoulders.

"Did you spy the little connections to my THOR run in the latest episode of Loki? No, not talking about the fact that it takes place in an Alabama Wal-Mart," Aaron tweeted. "Talking about the glimpses of [Russell Dauterman's] awesome character designs."

Did you spy the little connections to my THOR run in the latest episode of Loki? No, not talking about the fact that it takes place in an Alabama Wal-Mart. Talking about the glimpses of @rdauterman’s awesome character designs. — Jason Aaron (@jasonaaron) June 20, 2021

Dauterman then responded with a trio of smiling emojis.

New cover for The Mighty Thor #6! Loved doing this. Awesome color by @COLORnMATT . https://t.co/dDEucps9Z9 pic.twitter.com/UtS3BL3ENK — Russell Dauterman (@rdauterman) January 18, 2016

"It was really interesting to go unstitch the character development of Dark World, Ragnarok, Infinity War, and it's almost like time travel for myself, and go back to where Loki's head's at in that moment," Hiddleston previously told us of his role. "His ego's pretty bruised. The Avengers just assembled because of him for the first time to stop him from taking over New York City. And he got smashed around by the Hulk, which didn't feel great. And yeah, so he's pretty bruised and broken but still has all of that entitlement and grievance, I suppose."

The first two episodes of Loki are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

