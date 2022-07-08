Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Chris Hemsworth's Birthday with Hilarious Avengers: Endgame Throwback

Happy Birthday, Chris Hemsworth! The star known best for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 39 on August 11th. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate Hemsworth's special day, including some of his fellow Avengers. Mark Ruffalo, who first appeared alongside Hemsworth in The Avengers in 2012, took to Instagram today to post a very fun throwback photo to 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

"Sending all the birthday love to the party animal and gentle giant, @chrishemsworth. Be careful not to wake him. He's got to save his energy. 🥳," Ruffalo wrote. You can check out the behind-the-scenes photo below:

During the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere, Hemsworth had a great response when asked about showing his butt in the movie, which marked the first time a Marvel rating had to cite "partial nudity."

"It was 10 years in the making that scene – kind of a dream of mine," Hemsworth told Variety when asked about his butt's debut. "The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, 'You know what's gonna sweeten this... a decade from now it's all gonna come off."

"I feel like we had all talked about it," director Taika Waititi added. "We had talked about, 'Yeah, we gotta show off this body.' My whole thing was like, Chris works so hard, you've gotta show it off. Don't cover it up with all these suits and the cape and stuff, it's not fair!"

Thor: Love and Thunder hit theatres last month, and last week it officially became the lowest-rated Thor movie on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie currently stands at a 65% critics score. Fans are saying the movie is too short and doesn't give some of the characters time to breathe, so there is already an Internet campaign calling for a director's cut. However, Waititi recently spoke with NME and revealed he's not a fan of the idea.

As for Ruffalo, the actor's days in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are far from over. He will be reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in She Hulk: Attorney at Law, which is hitting Disney+ next week. The show will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, a New York City lawyer whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce. As a result, Jennifer develops her own iteration of Hulk powers.

Thor: Love and Thunder is still playing in select theaters. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuts on Disney+ on August 18th.