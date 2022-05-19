Marvel Celebrates She-Hulk Trailer Views

✖

Earlier this week, Marvel fans got the first full look at the latest upcoming Disney+ series, with the debut of the first full trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The live-action series will star Tatiana Maslany as the iconic jade giantess, and the first trailer undeniably got fans talking about what the series will bring. According to a new tweet from Marvel, that conversation resulted in some pretty impressive statistics online, with the She-Hulk trailer getting a total of 78 million views in the first 24 hours after its release.

You REALLY like her when she’s angry! Thanks to our incredible fans for a smashing 78 million #SheHulk trailer views in 24 hours! https://t.co/14CZc4GEDe pic.twitter.com/Rf7CIUreRS — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 19, 2022

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

"She's amazing," Roth explained in a recent interview with ET Canada. "It's actually jaw-dropping. Yeah, you know what, just watching it just on a day-to-day level, and sometimes a dialogue lands, just on that level, and her ability to absorb and then perform was quite remarkable. And she's funny. One of the signs of a good actor is their comedic touch and she has it."

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"I never choose a project based on genre. And I actually don't think very much about genre, I think about character," Coiro told The Wrap in an interview earlier this year. "And I think about the emotional lives of the characters and, you know, can I bring something? Can I bring a mix of humor and heart to this? Because that is what I love to watch. And it's what I love to work with."

"And so when I stepped into, you know, the Marvel playground," Coiro continued. "The cool thing about Marvel is that it is an ever-evolving universe and you have straight dramas, and you have very comedic films, and we are in that world where we're definitely playing with a more comedic world, but it also is still part of Marvel land."

Are you excited for the upcoming She-Hulk series? What did you think of the first trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.