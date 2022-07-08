Thor: Love and Thunder's Official Rating Cites "Partial Nudity"

Like virtually every other film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder will carry with it a PG-13 rating when it enters theaters next month. The Motion Picture Association recently handed down the rating, which includes a surprising rating explanation. According to the rating board, Love and Thunder is PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violences and action, language, some suggestive material, and partial nudity.

That partial nudity, of course, very likely has to do with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) being accidentally disrobed by Zeus (Russell Crowe), a moment first revealed during the film's official teaser.

Hemsworth recently praised Crowe's performance on the film, comparing it to his role in the Oscar-winning Gladiator, only slightly deconstructed and "self-deprecating."

"I never thought I'd see the day where Russell would appear on screen with hints at Gladiator imagery, yet with a wink-totally self-deprecating. He didn't hold back. I'm such a fan. I have been since I first started acting. There's such a weight and a seriousness to his performances and to him, as an individual, from afar. But meeting him, he has a great sense of humor and did whatever Taika asked on set, which was mind-blowing. And it was really fun to play with the mythology, going from Norse to Greek mythology – Taika pulls all these worlds together," Hemsworth shared.

Crowe confirmed his role as the Greek god long before any teasers of the movie came out.

"I'm gonna get on my bicycle," Crowe said last year. "I'm gonna ride up to Disney Fox Studios, and around about 9:15 I shall be Zeus!" He added that it was his last day playing the role, stating, "It's for Thor. It's my last day of Zeus-ing about and I'm going to enjoy it."

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

What other surprises do you think are in store for Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!