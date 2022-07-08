Thor: Love and Thunder has been in theaters for the better part of the month and it just reached another benchmark—one it probably hoped to avoid. As of Monday, the Taika Waititi film has become the lowest-rated film in the Thor franchise and the second-lowest rated film in the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As of this writing, the picture carries a 65-percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with 140 critics on the aggregator filing "Rotten" reviews for the film. The only Marvel Studios flick with a worse rating is Eternals, which remains the studio's lone film to carry an overall Rotten rating.

Thor: The Dark World was previously the lowest-rated Thor film with a 66-percent Fresh rating. That's now bumped into third place behind Thor: Ragnarok (93-percent) and Thor (77-percent).

Waititi previously said the film was one of the craziest things he's ever done, even when compared to the likes of Ragnarok or What We Do in the Shadows.

"And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder," Waititi shared of the film when it first wrapped principal photography. "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and [Chris Hemsworth] who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that."

The filmmaker then added, "This film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022."

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.

