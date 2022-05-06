Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Taika Waititi, and More Marvel Stars Celebrate Chris Hemsworth’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Chris Hemsworth! The star known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 38 on August 11th. Hemsworth, who will soon be reprising his role as Thor in the highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder, has gotten a whole lot of love from fans and friends on social media today. Many Marvel stars took to the Internet to celebrate his special day, including Mark Ruffalo and Taika Waititi, who is directing the next Thor film. Hemsworth also got some special shout-outs today from his family members as well as some other celebrities.

Before checking out some of the Hemsworth birthday posts, here's a fun tease from Waititi about Thor: Love and Thunder, who told Empire the movie is "the craziest film" he's ever done.

"Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done," Waititi shared. "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense," he added, "It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this."

You can check out some of the birthday posts for Chris Hemsworth below...