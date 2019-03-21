Mark Ruffalo Has Perfect Response to Which ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Actor Has the Best Mustache

Earlier today, Robert Downey Jr. took to the Internet to ask a simple question: who has the better mustache between him, Mark Ruffalo, and Chris Evans? The actors are best known for playing members of the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but other roles have led them to rock some sweet staches in the past. The actors clearly have love for each other, often posting adorable messages of friendship and sometimes hilarious displays of competition. Downey Jr. decided to air on the competition side of things today, and Ruffalo had the perfect response.

I mustache…does quantity count? Or different kinds of mustaches? I’ve seen quite a few unique styles over the years 😂 pic.twitter.com/AhQGMvII0a — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) March 20, 2019

“Ok this time it’s real—Who wore it best, @ChrisEvans @MarkRuffalo?,” Downey Jr. asked.

“I mustache…does quantity count? Or different kinds of mustaches? I’ve seen quite a few unique styles over the years,” Ruffalo replied.

Sure enough, the actor does seem to have a lot of experiences with mustaches, so it’s no surprise he appears to be winning the Mustache Wars in the comments.

“Seriously, RDJ looks like a 1970s drug lord and Evens looks like a 1980s Gym teacher!! @MarkRuffalo wins, hands down!!,” @htiekhtims replied.

“Mr Mark Ruffalo, the one and only. Sorry Rob & Chris,” @walkerhquinn wrote.

“Mark. I don’t make the rules,” @dbirdsoprano replied.

“[I’m] supposed to say Robert and Chris but honestly @MarkRuffalo you won,” @rdjcevans added.

Many other fans decided to throw different MCU actors with mustaches into the ring, including Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/The Winter Solider), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), and Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson). Others just expressed their distaste for mustaches in general, which lead to hilarious responses like this one:

this pic.twitter.com/7cHrKGVsNa — petering bad | tony yi öldurmeyin (@hllndstark) March 20, 2019

However, some fans are reminding Downey Jr. that Marvel only has room for one iconic mustache: Stan Lee’s.

Which MCU actor do you think rocks the best mustache? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on Julty 5th

