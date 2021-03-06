Mark Ruffalo Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Paul Bettany in Honor of WandaVision’s Finale

✖

Marvel's latest project, WandaVision, came to an end yesterday when the final episode was released on Disney+. People are praising the show's ending, but fans are not the only folks giving the series some love on social media. There are few Marvel Cinematic Universe stars who are as supportive as Mark Ruffalo. The actor known for playing the Hulk has been watching WandaVision, and he recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Paul Bettany as Vision from one of the Marvel movie sets in honor of the show's final episode.

"All of us after watching the #WandaVision finale📱," Ruffalo wrote. The actor shared a photo of Bettany in full Vision make-up, checking his phone. You can view the photo in the post below:

This isn't Ruffalo's first photo post that was done in WandaVision's honor. When the show premiered on Disney+ back in January, Ruffalo shared some more delightful behind-the-scenes photos of Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen from the set of Avengers: Infinity War.

It was recently confirmed that Ruffalo would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Bruce Banner/Hulk in Disney+'s She-Hulk series alongside Tatiana Maslany. He previously hinted that there would be a chance he'd show up on the series and even welcomed Tatiana Maslany to the family. However, the news was not officially confirmed until the Disney Investor Day live stream in which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed a ton of exciting information. "Did you miss the Hulk?," Ruffalo asked social media after the news broke.

All nine episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiering on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

