Mark Ruffalo’s Reaction to WandaVision Meme Proves He’s Watching the Show

✖

A whole lot happened yesterday during President Joe Biden's Inauguration, but there was one thing that stood out on social media, and that was Bernie Sanders. The United States Senator was simply sitting down and bundled up during the event, but it caused countless memes that saw him inserted into various scenarios and scenes. One such meme saw Sanders put into the second episode of WandaVision, which caught the eye of Paul Bettany. The post was later shared by Mark Ruffalo, and his caption proves the actor has been watching the series.

"Bernie’s for the children," Ruffalo wrote. He added "Flourish" with some sparkle emojis. In case you missed it, "for the children" was a line repeated during the second WandaVision episode as the residents of Westview put on a talent show to help... the children! You can check out the post below:

This isn't Ruffalo's first WandaVision post. When the show premiered on Disney+ last week, Ruffalo shared some delightful behind-the-scenes photos of Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen from Avengers: Infinity War.

It was recently confirmed that Ruffalo would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Bruce Banner/Hulk in Disney+'s She-Hulk series alongside Tatiana Maslany. He previously hinted that there would be a chance he'd show up on the series and even welcomed Tatiana Maslany to the family. However, the news was not officially confirmed until last month's Disney Investor Day live stream in which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed a ton of exciting information. "Did you miss the Hulk?," Ruffalo asked social media after the news broke.

What have been your favorite additions to the Bernie Sanders meme? Tell us in the comments!

WandaVision's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.