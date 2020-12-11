She-Hulk: Mark Ruffalo Breaks Silence on MCU Return

✖

Fans got a lot of updates surrounding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Thursday, when Marvel Studios put out an impressive number of announcements as part of Disney's Investor Day presentation. Among those were some major developments regarding the She-Hulk series, which will star Tatiana Maslany as lawyer/superhero Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. That also came with the news that Mark Ruffalo will be reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the series, as well as Tim Roth as The Incredible Hulk villain Abomination. Ruffalo recently took to Twitter to break his silence on the news, asking his followers if they missed the Hulk.

Did you miss the Hulk? https://t.co/O92ffWdSXU — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 11, 2020

In the comics, Jennifer Walters is a high-power lawyer whose life is changed when she gets into an accident, leading to her getting a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner, and getting a version of his Hulk powers. Ruffalo had previously hinted at the possibility of Banner showing up in the series, but hinted earlier this year that it wasn't a done deal.

“There’s nothing completely at a place where it’s a done deal,” Ruffalo said in an interview this April. “There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in She–Hulk. If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table.”

She-Hulk will be showrun by Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty alum Jessica Gao. The series will be part of a slew of original content inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, What If...?, Ironheart, Secret Invasion, and Armor Wars.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

