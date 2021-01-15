WandaVision: Mark Ruffalo Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany

✖

The first two episodes of WandaVision premiered on Disney+ today and Marvel fans are beyond excited to have the MCU back in their lives. The show has been a hot topic on Twitter today, and it's not just the fans who are hyping up the show. Mark Ruffalo, who is best known for playing Bruce Banner/Hulk, took to Twitter to celebrate WandaVison's premiere and share some delightful behind-the-scenes photos of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany from Avengers: Infinity War.

"Heard they were going super lo-fi for #WandaVision Congrats and can’t wait to watch @Paul_Bettany & Elizabeth Olsen back on my screen," Ruffalo wrote with his signature green heart emoji. You can check out the photos of Bettany and Olsen below:

Heard they were going super lo-fi for #WandaVision 🤭 Congrats and can’t wait to watch @Paul_Bettany & Elizabeth Olsen back on my screen 💚 pic.twitter.com/Sgx7F3NI8t — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 15, 2021

WandaVision is the first entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, focusing on Wanda Maximoff and Vision. Recently, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige explained how the show will tie in with the rest of the Avengers.

"The world that we see, I mean, yes, like all the movies that take place in the MCU, there's a certain amount that the public is aware of," Feige told ComicBook.com when asked how the Avengers fit into WandaVision. "Which is not everything that the audience is aware of because we have a privileged view into everything, almost everything, but there's an album, which is why somebody would recognize a red-faced android walking around."

As for Ruffalo, it was recently confirmed that the actor would be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Disney+'s She-Hulk alongside Tatiana Maslany. He previously hinted that there would be a chance he'd show up on the series and even welcomed Tatiana Maslany to the family. However, the news was not officially confirmed until last month's Disney Investor Day live stream in which Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed a ton of exciting information. "Did you miss the Hulk?," Ruffalo asked social media after the news broke.

WandaVision's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.