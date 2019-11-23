Mark Ruffalo Sports an Avengers Shirt in Heartfelt Birthday Post

Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo turned 52 on November 22nd, and was met with a lot of love from friends and fans, including his Marvel co-star, Robert Downey Jr. The actor took to Instagram today to thank everyone for the kind words and encourage people to purchase the limited edition Avengers shirt he’s rocking in the photo. All of the proceeds will go to 100.org, which boasts “committing 100% to racial and gender justice by supporting frontline leaders making 100% clean energy for all, happen.”

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you to my friends, family, and supporters for all the birthday love. My one wish for my birthday this year would be for you to support everyday heroes at the frontlines of the climate justice movement. 100% of the proceeds from this limited edition #Avengers tee supports @100isnow and their commitment to racial, gender, and climate justice for all. Join me in supporting their fight by grabbing your tee today at the 100 is NOW highlight in my bio ⬆️ Thank you again for all the love 💚,” Ruffalo wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can learn more about the organization Ruffalo supports here.

Ruffalo will be returning to Marvel to voice Bruce Banner/Hulk in the animated series, What If…? in 2021, but there’s no word on whether or not he’ll be rejoining the Revengers in the new Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Outside of the MCU, Ruffalo can soon be seen starring in the upcoming movie, Dark Waters. He’s also starring in the new HBO series, I Know This Much Is True, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2020.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.