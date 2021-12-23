Marvel Announces Elektra Story From TMNT’s Kevin Eastman

As many comic readers know, Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird’s iconic media franchise the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles owes its entire existence to Marvel’s Daredevil. The duo that created the turtles were huge fans of Frank Miller’s run on the character, tying the origin of their turtles directly to Matt Murdock’s own. Other connections exist naturally, Daredevil’s main enemy are The Hand while the Ninja Turtles fight the Foot; plus, Daredevil was trained by Stick and the Ninja Turtles were trained by Splinter. To date Eastman has only worked at Marvel doing mostly variant covers, and writing/drawing a Conan story back in 2020, but now Marvel has confirmed he’s getting to play in the Daredevil sandbox.

Marvel’s official solicitations for March 2022 were confirmed today by the publisher and among them the final issue of their Elektra anthology series, Elektra: Black, White & Blood. The fourth issue of the series will feature a story written and drawn by Eastman. Only a few details about Eastman’s story were confirmed but they seem to indicated that a potential crossover between Daredevil and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles could finally be happening. The description for hte story reads: “Kevin Eastman’s fondness for the Marvel U is the stuff of legend! Here he gets to turn Hell’s Kitchen into his playground, and the results are as radical as you’d expect! Cowabunga! Let’s get pizza!” Check out the cover for the issue below.

So is a crossover really, really happening? Unfortunately, probably not. The rights to the TMNT property are outright owned by ViacomCBS, and the comic book publishing rights remain with IDW. If an actual crossover was going to happen, we’d have definitely heard about it and there’d be notes in Marvel’s solicits about Viacom’s ownership of these characters. In truth what will more than likely happen is something very similar to what Eastman and Laird did in the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics, vague references that function more as Easter eggs for the reader than anything official. We’ll know for sure in a few months.

You can read the full solicitation for the issue below.

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #4 (OF 4)

Peach Momoko, Kevin Eastman& Ann Nocenti (W)

Peach Momoko, Kevin Eastman & more! (A) • Cover by peach momoko, VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN EASTMAN

Elektra Natchios is the baddest assassin in the Marvel Universe, but some of Mighty Marveldom’s best creators are going to challenge her. From three of comics’ most prolific creators comes one of the most brutal and beautiful issues in Elektra’s history!

FIRST! Marvel legend ANN NOCENTI returns to Hell’s Kitchen to tell an all-new tale pitting Elektra against the one and only TYPHOID MARY!

THEN! Kevin Eastman’s fondness for the Marvel U is the stuff of legend! Here he gets to turn Hell’s Kitchen into his playground, and the results are as radical as you’d expect! Cowabunga! Let’s get pizza!

AND! Peach Momoko spins an all-new tale set in the world of DEMON DAYS, introducing an ALL-NEW vision of Elektra! As elegant and deadly as ever, but seen through Peach’s prolific eye, this first appearance is one you won’t want to miss!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

