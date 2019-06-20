J.J. Abrams Announced For New Spider-Man Project

Marvel has been teasing something epic with a series of Spider-Man teasers, counting down with numbers surrounded by webs that you would associate with Marvel’s iconic web-slinger. Now we know what those teasers were referring to, and as Marvel Comics Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski previously teased, we never would have guessed what it was. It turns out that director J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) is writing a new Spider-Man mini-series for Marvel alongside his son Henry, and we have to admit we did not see that coming.

The limited Spider-Man series will debut in September and will feature artist Sara Pichelli as the crew introduces a brand new villain named Cadaverous. According to a feature from the New York Times, Cadaverous will cause problems not only for Spidey and his alter ego Peter Parker but also for Mary Jane Watson.

As for how this project originated, the project was actually pitched by Marvel Editor Nick Lowe 10 years ago.

Nick Lowe, the editor of this comic, reached out about 10 years ago,” Henry said. “More recently we began to develop an idea: a new and different and exciting take on Spider-Man.”

“Nick had been pressing me to do a book with him,” Abrams said. “A year or so ago, I started talking about it with Henry and it sort of happened organically. And that has been the joy of this. Even though I’ve been talking to Nick for a long time, weirdly, this feels like it just sort of evolved from the conversations of Henry and I, having ideas that got us excited and Nick being open to the collaboration.”

You can watch the full announcement in the video above, and you can check out the new cover for issue #1 from Olivier Coipel below.

Marvel has been teasing fans with images for a few days now, and since the countdown started with the number 4 and webs fans thought perhaps Marvel was doing a comic version of the Spider-Man 4 sequel that never happened under director Sam Raimi. Marvel then came out and said that was not the case, nor was it related to the Fantastic Four, which kind of bummed some fans out.

Naturally, some of those fans will be elated to hear Abrams is working on any Marvel property let alone Spider-Man, and we can’t wait to see what he and his son do with the character and Marvel’s world.

So Marvel fans, are you excited about Abrams working on a Spider-Man comic series? Let us know in the comments!