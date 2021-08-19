Marvel Reveals New Design for Black Panther’s M’Baku in The Last Annihilation: Wakanda

The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda enters the cosmic battle against Dormammu in The Last Annihilation: Wakanda #1 from writer Evan Narcisse and artist Germán Peralta. But T'Challa, the Black Panther, can't do it alone. He needs the help of M'Baku, once known as the Man-Ape, leading Wakanda's forces against the endless hordes of Dormammu's Mindless Ones. Marvel Comics provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at Peralta's updated designs for M'Baku as he becomes a leader in this conflict of space-operatic proportions. Narcisse also provided ComicBook.com with some insight into what his goals are with this T'Challa and M'Baku tale.

“One of the things I wanted to do in Last Annihilation: Wakanda was take stock of where T'Challa and M'Baku find themselves after the events of the 'Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda' storyline," Narcisse says. "They—and, by extension, Wakanda—are reckoning with an even more complicated history and a new status quo that stretches across the cosmos. T'Challa still has to be a king and an Avenger on Earth while all sorts of chaos is happening in space. At the same time, M'Baku is grappling with his sense of self and where he belongs, now that the battles he's fought have been won. Last Annihilation: Wakanda was really fun to write because T'Challa and M'Baku have butted heads before. They come from very divergent backgrounds and have extremely different relationships to institutional power. T'Challa needs to figure out what to do with this ethically compromised empire he's in charge of now and M'Baku is questioning what kind of relationship he can have with Wakanda.”

Keep reading to see M'Baku's new design and preview pages from The Last Annihilation: Wakanda #1. The issue goes on sale on September 15th.